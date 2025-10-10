Delhaize recalls white Venus clams

Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

The Delhaize supermarket chain is recalling its white Venus clams due to potential toxin limits being exceeded.

The recall is being conducted in coordination with the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC).

It concerns 500-gramme packages of white Venus clams under the Delhaize brand, with EAN code 5400119568494 and a use-by date of 14 October 2025.

The product was sold from 9 to 10 October 2025.

Customers are advised not to consume it but to return it to any Delhaize store, where they will receive a refund.

For additional information, customers can contact Delhaize’s customer service at 0800/95 713.