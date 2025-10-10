Six of the eight Belgians on Gaza humanitarian flotilla on their way to Belgium

Members of the Freedom flotilla © observatorerepressione

Six Belgians who took part in the humanitarian flotilla ‘Thousand Madleens to Gaza’ are on their way back to Belgium, with indications that the two others will return in the coming days, according to the Belgian Foreign Minister’s office.

“Our services remain fully committed to ensuring their safe return,” said Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot. “I sincerely thank the teams from the FPS Foreign Affairs and our embassies for their dedication and professionalism.”

The team of Youssef Reziki, a rapper from Tournai known as Youssef Swatt’s, confirmed on Thursday evening on social media that he is being held in an Israeli prison.

The Thousand Madleens flotilla was intercepted by Israeli forces on Wednesday morning. Some Belgian nationals on board have since been expelled and have returned home.

Four Belgians involved in a prior flotilla, Global Sumud, arrived safely back in Belgium on Tuesday morning.