Over 1,000 shops take part in Belgian Fashion Week

The seventh edition of Belgium Fashion Week will kick off on Saturday in Bruges, running from 11 to 18 October.

Organised by the Federation of Belgian Fashion Brands and Manufacturers (Creamoda) and the Federation of Independent Fashion Retailers (Mode Unie), the event seeks to promote Belgian brands and retailers while encouraging consumers to shop locally.

Over 100 Belgian brands and more than 1,000 fashion boutiques across the country are participating this year. Stores displaying special window stickers will offer a range of activities such as designer meet-and-greets, beverage tastings, and showcases of Belgian brands and designers in their displays.

The event will open with an outdoor fashion show on the Dijver in Bruges. More than 90 models will exhibit new collections from 26 participating boutiques.

This year’s ambassadors are sisters Annelien and Stephanie Coorevits from West Flanders. Known for their own clothing brand, they will open the Bruges fashion show alongside Justine Dejonckheere.

Bruges and the region of West Flanders will be celebrated throughout the week. Bruges-based artist and caricaturist Marek has designed promotional tote bags for the occasion.

Additionally, chocolatier Julius Persoone, the creative mind behind The Chocolate Line Bruges, has crafted a special praline in honour of Belgium Fashion Week.

