Nearly 2,000 ravers conquer Virton

Since Friday evening, around 2,000 people have been attending a rave party in the industrial zone of Latour in Virton, the Luxembourg prosecutor’s office announced on Saturday morning.

Police noticed numerous cars heading towards the Latour area on Friday night. A group of 30 to 40 vehicles, some with French number plates, was spotted on the N4 and later intercepted on the N89 near Saint-Hubert.

Some of the vehicles forced their way through a police blockade. This prompted authorities to close the N89 for several hours, during which extensive checks were conducted. Several individuals were arrested on charges of armed resistance.

The rave is taking place on the premises of Ravago, inside the former workshops of the Belgian National Railway Company (NMBS). Attendees include people from France, Germany, Italy, and Lithuania, according to Virton’s mayor, Étienne Chalon.

Throughout the night, authorities attempted to disperse the attendees but were unsuccessful. The mayor explained that police are examining ways to intervene without endangering the large number of people on site.

