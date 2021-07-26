   
Ireland goes red, Europe turns more orange
Monday, 26 July, 2021
    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: Canva

    The map of Europe is changing again for travellers from Belgium, as large parts of France, Greece and all of Ireland change colour following the latest update of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

    According to the latest changes, France and Greece will turn almost entirely orange. Several regions in Italy are also changing from green to orange again on the ECDC map, meaning that the risk of infection is now considered “moderate” by the Belgian authorities.

    In France, the regions that change will be: Lower Normandy, Upper Normandy, Nord-Pas-de-Calais, Picardy, Alsace, Champagne-Ardenne, Lorraine, Pays de la Loire, Brittany, Aquitaine, Limousin, Poitou-Charentes, Auvergne and Rhône-Alpes. The south of Corsica will turn red from Wednesday, as will the overseas department of Guadeloupe in the Caribbean.

    Monaco will also turn red on Wednesday.

    In Greece, change will hit the North Aegean Islands, Central Macedonia and Central Greece, meaning that almost the entire country is orange.

     Attica and Crete remain red, while the South Aegean Islands, Epirus, Thessaly and the Ionian Islands will also turn red on Wednesday. 

    While still primarily green, the Italian regions of Sicily, Sardinia, Veneto and Lazio are turning orange. Vatican City is also orange.

    In the Czech Republic, Prague has turned orange.

    Northwestern Switzerland and Eastern Switzerland go from green to orange.

    Ireland is currently completely orange, but the Northern and Western, Southern and Eastern and Midland regions will turn red from Wednesday.

    In Sweden, the vast Upper Norrland region is turning green. Stockholm, however, does turn orange.

    A Reminder Of The Rules:

    All travellers wanting to enter Belgium after at least 48 hours abroad are required to complete the Passenger Locator Form (PLF), regardless of the colour code of the zone they return from.

    Since 1 July, the colour codes no longer matter for people who are fully vaccinated or recently recovered from a Covid-19 infection, as they do not have to get tested or quarantine upon return to Belgium, according to the Belgian authorities.

    The only exception to this rule concerns fully vaccinated travellers returning from an area considered a “very high risk country” by Belgium, but there are currently no EU countries on that list.

    Those returning from a red zone without being fully vaccinated or having a recovery certificate have to get tested on day 1 or 2 after they come home and quarantine until they get a negative test result.