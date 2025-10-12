Ministry of Economy makes filing documents 'faster and safer'

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Work David Clarinval. © Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Submitting patents in Belgium is now simpler, faster, and safer thanks to the new online platform, Frontoffice eFiling, launched by the Belgian Ministry of Economy.

Minister David Clarinval announced the tool on Sunday, saying it allows businesses, professionals, and individuals to file patent and document applications with ease, speed, and security. This new system replaces the older eOLF platform, which had been in use since 1999.

“Innovation is a pillar of our businesses’ competitiveness,” Clarinval stated. “With Frontoffice eFiling, we provide a modern digital tool that simplifies patent submissions, reduces administrative burdens, and strengthens their capacity to innovate. It’s a significant step in the digital transformation of our public services.”

Initially, the platform will be accessible to patent attorneys and lawyers, who handle over 90% of Belgian patent applications. Eventually, it will open to businesses and individuals, enabling them to file applications directly online without needing an intermediary or submitting paper versions.

In 2024, 8,792 patent applications were already submitted electronically, accounting for 92% of all filings in Belgium.

