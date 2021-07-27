‘EU kept its promise’: 70% of adults received first vaccine dose

70% of adults in the European Union have received their first shot against the coronavirus, announced European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, the EU has set the goal to give at least 70% of its adult population at least one vaccination dose by July – a target it has now reached.

“The European Union has kept its word and has delivered,” said von der Leyen at a press conference. “And 57% of adults already have the full protection of double vaccination.”

These figures put Europe among the world leaders, according to her. “The catch-up process has been very successful, but we need to keep up the effort.”

The EU kept its promise. 70% of adults in the EU got at least one dose of #COVID19 vaccine. And 57% already have full vaccination. But the Delta variant is very dangerous. I call on everyone who can to get vaccinated. For your health and to protect others. pic.twitter.com/pAWzNtX5yf — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 27, 2021

Additionally, the Delta variant, which was first detected in India, is very dangerous, which is why everyone who has the opportunity, should get vaccinated, stressed von der Leyen.

“For their own health, and to protect others,” she added. “And rest assured, the EU will continue to provide sufficient volumes of vaccines.”

However, a Commission spokesperson stated last week that the highly variable vaccination coverage among the EU Member States was raising some concerns.

While the EU-wide target of 70% has now been reached, it is important that each individual Member State also reaches and exceeds this threshold, to avoid “pockets” where the virus can mutate.

“Enough doses have been provided, it is important to administer them without delay,” the spokesperson said.