Overturned tanker carrying diesel: Major traffic disruption in Antwerp

Aerial view of the Port of Antwerp. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

Heavy traffic disruption occurred in the middle of rush hour on Monday morning in the area around the Port of Antwerp due to an overturned tanker on Kastelweg, the Antwerp fire brigade confirmed.

The tanker had just been filled with diesel and must now be completely emptied before it can be towed away.

The fire brigade expects the disruption to continue until at least midday. Kastelweg itself is completely blocked, and the traffic jams are affecting even more important traffic arteries through the port, such as Oosterweelsteenweg and Scheldelaan.

According to the fire brigade, there is no danger to the surrounding area, so no wide perimeter has been set up around the tanker.