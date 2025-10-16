Call for EU action over ‘unfair’ hand luggage fees

Traveller walking through Brussels Airport in Zaventem with a carry-on trolley. Credit: Belga/Jasper Jacobs

Consumer rights group Euroconsumers has urged the European Commission to take responsibility for ending what it calls "unfair and confusing" hand luggage fees imposed by budget airlines.

The call follows the Commission's decision to open proceedings against Spain's Ministry of Consumer Affairs after it fined several low-cost carriers for charging passengers extra for hand luggage.

Brussels argues that such matters should be handled at the European level, but it has not yet taken a stance on whether the airlines' policies breach EU law.

For Euroconsumers and its Spanish member organisation OCU, the move underscores a growing frustration among travellers and a long-standing demand for harmonised EU rules.

Consumers say policies are 'unclear, unfair and misleading'

A recent survey by the group across Belgium, Italy, Spain and Portugal found that nine in ten passengers believe hand luggage should be included in the ticket price. Most respondents also said baggage policies were unclear, unfair and misleading when comparing fares.

"Consumers are tired of paying extra for what should be a basic right," said Els Bruggeman, Head of Policy and Enforcement at Euroconsumers.

"If national authorities cannot intervene, then the European Commission must act with EU-wide enforcement and ensure a fair and harmonised framework that puts passengers first."

The group is calling for hand luggage to be included in the ticket price and harmonised baggage rules across all EU airlines.

Stronger EU-level enforcement of passenger rights

Euroconsumers insists that Brussels must now turn words into action by enforcing existing EU law, upholding previous rulings from the European Court of Justice and providing clear policy guidance to guarantee passengers' rights.

With over six million members in Italy, Belgium, Spain, Portugal and Brazil, Euroconsumers says it will continue to campaign for a transparent and fair air travel market, "one that works for passengers, not against them".

Related News