Belgian police officer suspected of spying for China and Russia

The officer reportedly works for the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone. Credit: Belga / Paul-Henri Verlooy

A police officer working in Brussels has reportedly been arrested and charged with espionage offences.

According to Politico, the officer was first taken into custody on 2 October and their home was searched. They were later released under strict conditions.

A source told the news outlet that the charges relate to spying for China. The officer is also said to be being investigated for possible espionage on behalf of Russia.

RTBF later confirmed that the officer in question worked in the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles zone. He is suspected of taking or sharing images of opponents of the Chinese and Russian regimes during demonstrations in Brussels.

According to Politico, he was targeted for his access to the “international diplomatic world”.

The judicial investigation is being carried out by the General Inspectorate in conjunction with the federal police and the federal prosecutor's office.

The investigation will reportedly focus on whether the individual concerned was aware they were being manipulated, or whether information was “unknowingly misused”.

A spokesperson for the Brussels local police force told RTBF that “an internal investigation is currently underway” and that “appropriate measures will be taken based on the results”.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office reportedly declined to comment on the case.

Related News