The first three Belgian F-35s land at Florennes air base

Arrival of the first three Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jets at the Florennes military airbase, Monday 13 October 2025. © BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM

The first three Belgian F-35 fighter jets landed at Florennes Air Base shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, in the presence of King Philippe, the Chief of Defence, and several federal government ministers.

The aircraft made two flyovers of the base before landing. Although four jets were initially expected, only three arrived, as one was forced to remain in the Azores due to a “technical uncertainty.” Belgian Defence prioritised safety in making this decision.

The jets departed several days ago from their manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, in Fort Worth, Texas. Their journey, known as the “Ferry Flight,” was coordinated by Lieutenant Colonel Tanguy “Cortex” Fivé in collaboration with US pilots. The transatlantic flight included multiple aerial refuelling operations carried out by an Airbus A330.

Upon landing in Belgium, the jets were inspected by Belgian technicians, ceremonially baptised with water cannons, and then taxied to the outdoor flight line. King Philippe and other dignitaries witnessed the ceremony, and the pilots were warmly applauded as they disembarked.

“The flight went very smoothly, with no turbulence,” confirmed Lieutenant Colonel Fivé.

King Philippe, dressed in an aviator jacket, met with the pilots and even sat inside one of the jets.

“This is a historic moment,” said Chief of Defence General Frederik Vansina. “It marks an important milestone and sends a clear signal to any doubters: Belgium is committed to a modern, forward-looking Defence.” He added that the new F-35s made Belgium part of a “shield” of over 700 aircraft safeguarding European airspace.

Defence Minister Theo Francken expressed gratitude to his predecessor, Steven Vandeput, for signing the procurement contracts in 2018. “I am glad he is here today,” Francken said, noting Vandeput’s boldness in decisively supporting the F-35 programme despite opposition.

Lieutenant Colonel Fivé described the F-35 as the top stealth fighter available to protect Belgium, its citizens, and the nation’s interests.

Earlier in the day, a new facility for housing and maintaining the F-35s was inaugurated at Florennes Air Base.

Belgium has already ordered 34 F-35s from Lockheed Martin, with Francken expressing his intention to procure an additional 11 aircraft.