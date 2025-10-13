Gaza ceasefire gives 'hope for peace' in Ukraine, says Zelensky

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference in Kyiv on October 10, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Tetiana DZHAFAROVA / AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope on Monday that the ceasefire brokered in Gaza through US President Donald Trump could inspire peace efforts in Ukraine, where America aims to mediate with Russia.

“When peace is achieved in one part of the world, it brings more hope for peace in other regions,” Zelensky wrote on Facebook.

He praised Trump’s leadership and determination, suggesting these qualities could benefit Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced he would press Trump on Monday about his approach to the Ukrainian conflict to explore joint efforts to end the war.

“I will speak with U.S. President Donald Trump about our joint efforts to also help bring an end to the war in Ukraine,” he wrote on X. “Today is proof that when the international community stands together, peace can be achieved.”

Trump, who had initially pledged to swiftly end the war in Ukraine upon his return to power in January, has admitted that the task has proven far more challenging than anticipated.

Under Washington’s guidance, Russia and Ukraine held several rounds of direct negotiations in Istanbul this year. However, these talks have only led to agreements on prisoner swaps and the exchange of soldiers’ remains.