What are the rules for travelling to Belgium from the UK?

With the news that England will be allowing fully vaccinated travellers to enter from the EU and the US as of Monday 2 August, here’s a quick recap of the rules for those of us looking to return to Belgium now a trip to the (some of the) UK is on the cards.

As Belgium no longer considers the United Kingdom a “very high risk” country for all travellers coming and returning from the country, travel is once again possible, with some rules.

The fact the UK has been taken back off the “very high risk” list, means it is now considered as a “regular” red zone outside of the EU, according to Marie Chercharie, spokesperson for Foreign Affairs.

“For travellers, it means that all the rules for red non-EU zones apply,” she confirmed to The Brussels Times.

For those with residency in Belgium:

People who have a vaccination or a recovery certificate are required to:

get tested on day 1 or 2 after their arrival in Belgium. They can leave quarantine if their test result is negative.

children younger than 12 years old do not have to get tested.

People who do not have a vaccination or recovery certificate are required to:

quarantine for ten days upon arrival in Belgium,

get tested for Covid-19 on day 1 and 7.

For those who do not have residency and are coming from the UK (or other red zones)

People can only travel to Belgium for essential reasons or if they have an approved vaccination certificate with complete vaccination.

If you have a vaccination certificate (that’s recognised by the EU or Belgium):

You must be tested on day 1 or 2 of your arrival in Belgium.

You have to be in quarantine until the negative result of your test on day 1 or 2

Belgium or the EU do not currently recognise UK NHS vaccine certificates.

If you do not have a vaccination certificate:

You have to do a PCR test maximum 72 hours before you arrive in Belgium. This test must be negative. Or you must have a test or recovery certificate.

You have to go into quarantine for 10 days when you arrive in Belgium. Get tested on day 1 and 7 that you are in Belgium.

All incoming travellers must complete the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) within 48 hours of their arrival in Belgium, even if they have been vaccinated.

It remains to be seen if the rules announced by England will also go into effect in the rest of the UK.