Strikes in all Belgian prisons, police must provide assistance

Forest prison. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Strikes are taking place in all Belgian prisons on Tuesday as part of the national strike against the Federal Government budget cuts, the Belgian Prison Service announced.

"Most prisons are not meeting minimum staffing levels. As a result, minimum services cannot be guaranteed, which we regret and consider absolutely essential for the operation of the prisons," spokesperson Kathleen Van De Vijver.

"To ensure safety and basic facilities, we are calling on the police for assistance. In some prisons, we are also collaborating with the Red Cross to ensure meals are provided to inmates," she added.