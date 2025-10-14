National strike: Belgian tech companies expect 22% production loss on Tuesday

Agoria CEO Bart Steukers. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Belgian technology companies expect a 22% production loss due to the national strike on Tuesday, according to sector federation Agoria.

According to the technology federation, the strike comes at a particularly bad time for the manufacturing industry.

"Many companies are struggling with high costs, constant uncertainty, and a very difficult competitive position. In this context, every lost production day is literally counterproductive," explained CEO Bart Steukers.

"Every percent loss of production during the crisis our industry is currently experiencing is one too many."

You can find the latest updates on the strike and the disruptions it is causing in Brussels and Belgium in our live blog here.