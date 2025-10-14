Credit: Belga

Good afternoon.

Many of you may be reading this from home today I suspect – as yet another national strike cripples Brussels and beyond. This morning, in addition to it (or because of it), several fires were lit near a busy road, causing extra problems for drivers in the capital.

For many of us, coming from countries other than Belgium, these repeated general strikes can seem like something from a bygone era. They are having a huge effect on businesses, travellers, and the image of Brussels as an international city – with seemingly little effect on politicians.

It does not look like the Federal 'Arizona' Government will divert from its course of cuts and economic transformative measures which it, and many experts, argue is necessary if Belgium is to slash its debt and become a leaner, more productive, competitive nation for the new global economic situation ahead.

There are indeed some who question whether simplistic strike actions even have an effect on policymakers anymore, or whether people need to be more sophisticated in their campaigning and lobbying to achieve results.

Marches may look good to unions and their members, as a physical representation of their ability to mobilise their members and the public – but do they change policy? And how much is the cost to business and therefore to the overall economy, which is already buckling under the weight of increasing debt?

Belgium has a unique and, some might argue, anachronistic social structure, where unions hold extraordinary power still. To understand how and why, take a look at this piece that we have published today.

Also, to keep up to date with all the latest developments around Brussels and beyond, what to avoid and where, and when things may be returning to normal, keep checking our live blog.

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Follow The Brussels Times live blog for the latest news on today's national strike. Read more.

Compared with its neighbours, Belgium stands out for the strength of its unions. Read more.

Small fires were set at Place de l'Yser and Boulevard de Dixmude, both in the north of Brussels city centre. Read more.

Prime Minister De Wever was forced to delay his 'State of the Union' speech after his government failed to agree on its federal budgets in time. Read more.

"The financial markets still have confidence in the Region's ability to meet its obligations, but the budgetary situation remains worrying." Read more.

The officer was reportedly arrested and charged with espionage offences. Read more.

The Unionistes wasted no time in appointing a replacement. Read more.