New migration pact: Belgium warns against mandatory recognition of return decisions

The requisition of a public building to offer solidarity accommodation to the 70 asylum seekers currently without housing solutions. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

Belgium does not want to be automatically obligated to implement decisions from other EU Member States regarding the expulsion of people without the right to reside in the European Union.

At a meeting of European ministers in Luxembourg on Tuesday, a regulation that should make the expulsion of people without the right to protection more effective will be discussed. Currently, only 20 to 25% actually return.

One of the proposals on the table is mutual recognition of return decisions, which would eventually obligate Member States to implement decisions from other Member States.

"It is important to avoid perverse effects," emphasised Minister for Asylum and Migration Anneleen Van Bossuyt (N-VA) before the meeting.

Credible asylum policy

She warned that the proposal could place a significant burden on Member States like Belgium, which are frequently confronted with asylum applications from people who, according to the rules, actually fall under the responsibility of other Member States.

According to her, Member States with a high level of secondary migration are at risk of becoming "victims" of this mutual recognition.

"It is easy to issue an order to leave the territory. But if people then travel on to another country – and many people then come to Belgium – we would be obligated to effectively carry out the return. It is important to avoid perverse effects," said Van Bossuyt.

For her, it is not just about the cost: the system must also be feasible for every country, she stressed. "Because return is essential if you want a credible asylum policy."

Van Bossuyt also confirmed that Belgium will not take in asylum seekers from other Member States under the new asylum and migration pact, but is instead opting for a financial contribution. "Our reception centres are full. The money can help other Member States find structural solutions."

This new asylum and migration pact, which will enter into force next year, includes a solidarity mechanism for countries under heavy migration pressure, among other things.

In this context, the ministers must reach an agreement for the first time in the coming months on the distribution of 30,000 asylum seekers. Countries that do not wish to take in asylum seekers themselves must pay a financial contribution of €20,000 per asylum seeker they do not take in.

The debate is so politically sensitive that the calculation method alone has sparked heated debate.

Solidarity and responsibility

The pact stipulates that the European Commission must submit a proposal for the following year by 15 October, but the responsible European Commissioner, Magnus Brunner, acknowledged that this deadline will not be met. "It doesn't matter whether it comes a few days earlier or later. What matters is that it works," he said.

For Van Bossuyt, it is "very important that it is recognised that Belgium bears a disproportionate burden due to secondary migration."

She also emphasised the responsibility of the countries of arrival for taking back asylum seekers. "Solidarity and responsibility are two sides of the same coin. Much of the pact's success will depend on it."