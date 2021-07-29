   
Brussels 20km goes virtual, allowing people to run marathon anywhere
Thursday, 29 July, 2021
    Brussels 20km goes virtual, allowing people to run marathon anywhere

    Thursday, 29 July 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Brussels 20km

    The coronavirus crisis has made us accustomed to doing things from a distance or online, which is why this year, there are two ways to take part in the Brussels 20km: in person or virtually.

    After being cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020, and this year’s edition being postponed from May, this year’s physical event will take place on Sunday 12 September in Belgium’s capital, and the route will once again take runners and walkers passed Brussels’ best spots.

    However, for the first time, even people who are not actually in Brussels can take part in the marathon, as the event is going hybrid, and will also be available online via the atlasGO app.

    People can buy an online ticket for €25 – which includes access to the app and an official medal being sent to people’s homes following the race – and will have one week to run or walk 20kms on the  app between 12 and 19 September, allowing them to complete the route in their own time.

    For the 41st edition, walkers will be invited for the first time. To allow for this change, the time limit to complete the course will be increased from four to six hours.

