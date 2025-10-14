New Belgian whisky will be on the market from mid-November

Illustration picture shows the city center of Durbuy, Friday 03 July 2020. BELGA PHOTO JOHN THYS

A new whisky, created through a collaboration between the Château de Durbuy and the Brasserie Minne (Minne Brewery), both based in Wallonia, will be available for purchase from mid-November.

The whisky has been aged in a cellar within the historic Château de Durbuy, also known as Durbuy Castle, where around 30 barrels have been stored. While the current structure of the château dates back to the late 19th century, the cellar in question is believed to have originated in the 14th century, offering stable, slow temperature changes ideal for ageing.

Minne Brewery, based in Somme-Leuze since 2018 and previously known as the Bastogne Brewery, specialises in barrel ageing beers. Inspired by a meeting with Jean-Michel d’Ursel, the owner of the castle, brewery founder Philippe Minne decided to create a whisky, merging their expertise.

Minne highlighted the connection between whisky and beer, both made from malted barley. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the brewery repurposed its equipment and staff to produce beer specifically designed for distillation. The distillate was initially sent to the Biercée Distillery in Hainaut before eventually being handled by the Radermacher Distillery in Belgium’s German-speaking region.

The distilled spirit was then transported back to Durbuy, where the barrels—some previously used for sherry or bourbon—were filled. While whisky requires a minimum ageing period of three years, the castle’s first bottles contain whisky that has matured in its cellar for over four years.

The new product line, branded ‘Velvet Tusk – Ardenne Whisky,’ will start with three variations, each showcasing a distinct aspect of barrel ageing. Alcohol content will range from 46% to 60%.

Minne views this whisky-making endeavour as a complementary addition to the brewery’s activities, with production limited to a maximum of 1,500 litres per year.