Flemish agriculture had a "relatively good" year, says Boerenbond

Cows pictured at a dairy farm in Kalmthout © Jonas Van Boxel

Flemish agriculture had a “relatively good” year in 2025, with earnings increasing by 2.1% compared to 2024, according to regional farmers union Boerenbond.

However, Boerenbond President Lode Ceyssens said there were significant disparities within the sector, with sugar beet and potato farmers facing difficulties, while livestock farmers saw their incomes rise.

Ceyssens warned that the agriculture sector was at a critical juncture, with the coming years set to determine its future. He noted that farmers were eager to invest, but the lack of legal certainty was holding them back.

Boerenbond is urging the authorities to provide greater clarity on permits, ensure affordable land, and create fairer conditions.

Ceyssens also criticised international trade deals such as the Mercosur agreement, which allows the import of cheaper meat and sugar produced under less sustainable conditions than in Europe.

Since 2013, the number of farms in Flanders has declined by nearly 13%. The average age of farmers is now 56, and just 12% of farmers over 50 have a successor ready to take over.