Flanders: Most of renewable energy cost is charged to the consumer, audit shows

Credit: Belga.

Between 2014 and 2023, nearly €13 billion was allocated to support renewable energy in Flanders, but only €1.8 billion was covered by the region's budget.

The remainder was passed on to the consumer through energy bills, according to a report by the Court of Audit that examined Flemish plans, targets, and measures for renewable energy, along with the financial backing for such initiatives.

The report revealed that almost €13 billion in support was granted over the period under review, with nearly €11 billion allocated to green electricity.

Little support for green heating

Most of this went to the controversial green energy certificates scheme, which, the Court noted, was “not cost-efficient” and resulted in some types of renewable energy, especially solar panel installations, being oversubsidised. The Flemish government has since scaled back this support, except for wind turbines.

The report also highlighted a stark imbalance, noting that “relatively little support” was given to green heating, despite the fact that over half of Flanders’ energy consumption is dedicated to heat and the significant potential of renewable heat energy.

The funding mechanism for the €13 billion was also examined. Of this amount, just €1.8 billion came from the Flemish budget. The vast majority was passed on to electricity users by network operators and energy suppliers, predominantly through their electricity bills.

The opposition Groen party argued that the report demonstrated both the region's failure to meet European renewable energy targets and the government’s tendency to burden citizens with the cost of its energy policies.

Ordinary people paying for region's weak policies, Groen charges

“Ordinary people are paying the price for weak energy policies,” said Groen MP Aimen Horch. “People are making huge efforts, but the right-wing government continues to sabotage progress. They are introducing strict distance rules that make building wind turbines impossible, and they’re scaling back ambitions for offshore wind energy. Renewable energy is cheap energy with an immediate impact on energy bills.”

Nieuw-Vlaamse Alliantie (N-VA) parliamentarian Andries Gryffroy rejected Groen’s criticism. “The report clearly shows that €13 billion has been spent on support, yet we are still not meeting our targets," he said. "That is an enormous cost. Groen wants this to be fully funded from the general budget and even wants to raise ambition levels further. We strongly oppose this.”

“The report underscores that the cost remains significant for limited results," Gryffroy added. "Renewable energy is only beneficial for energy bills if it can be achieved cost-efficiently, without subsidies.”