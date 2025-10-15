Bpost to start delivering packages at night

Credit: Bpost

Bpost is launching a new service that will deliver technical equipment to businesses before 7am, the postal company announced on Wednesday.

The new service – called Night Delivery – is intended for entrepreneurs and businesses that need professional equipment early in the morning. These include car mechanics who need a part, or home care workers.

Specifically, bpost will collect parcels until 6pm. They will then be sorted overnight and distributed to bpost parcel dispensers (bboxes) for collection as early as 7am.

The postal company also offers delivery directly to the site or to the vans of the workers concerned.

With this service, bpost is seeking to offer solutions, particularly for technicians, nurses, and mechanics, who start their days in the early hours of the morning.

