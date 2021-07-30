Cheat Sheet: Today’s summer plan changes...

Friday, 30 July 2021
By Jules Johnston
Belgium has taken another step towards the new normal with the introduction of the latest measures in the ongoing summer plan.
So, here they are:
The main change concerns the number of people authorised to attend events. From Friday, indoor events can again be held with 3,000 visitors, and outdoor events with 5,000 visitors.
Belgium met the condition of having vaccinated more than 70% of all adults in Belgium at least once and having fewer than 500 coronavirus patients in intensive care units, making all of this possible
With up to 250 persons inside, and following the rules of the hospitality industry.
Youth camps can bring together up to 200 people, but the authorities are urging organisers to screen all participants and staff before leaving, to avoid mass infection on site.
Belgium has officially lifted all restrictions on the maximum number of customers in shops and shopping centres but wearing a face mask when inside a shop is still mandatory.
Providing they follow the rules for companies providing goods and services
The next phase in Belgium’s deconfinement plan is expected to start on 1 September, if everything goes according to plan. More information will be available closer to the time.