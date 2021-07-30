Cheat Sheet: Today’s summer plan changes...

Belgium has taken another step towards the new normal with the introduction of the latest measures in the ongoing summer plan.

So, here they are:

Events Get Bigger

The main change concerns the number of people authorised to attend events. From Friday, indoor events can again be held with 3,000 visitors, and outdoor events with 5,000 visitors.

Belgium met the condition of having vaccinated more than 70% of all adults in Belgium at least once and having fewer than 500 coronavirus patients in intensive care units, making all of this possible

Parties and Receptions Resume

With up to 250 persons inside, and following the rules of the hospitality industry.

Youth Camps Urged Caution

Youth camps can bring together up to 200 people, but the authorities are urging organisers to screen all participants and staff before leaving, to avoid mass infection on site.

Shops Go Back To Normal, But Wear A Mask

Belgium has officially lifted all restrictions on the maximum number of customers in shops and shopping centres but wearing a face mask when inside a shop is still mandatory.

Trade fairs allowed

Providing they follow the rules for companies providing goods and services

The next phase in Belgium’s deconfinement plan is expected to start on 1 September, if everything goes according to plan. More information will be available closer to the time.

Related News