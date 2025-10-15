Wednesday 15 October 2025
The Brussels Times Magazine

Terror suspects who planned attack on Belgian PM will remain in prison

Wednesday 15 October 2025
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
Prime Minister Bart De Wever pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels, Thursday 09 October 2025. Credit : Belga / Dirk Waem.

Two men, aged 18 and 23, who were arrested on suspicion of planning to carry out a drone attack in Antwerp last week will remain in the cell for another month, the Antwerp council chamber confirmed. Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) was one of the targets.

The two men intended to carry out a jihadist-inspired terrorist attack targeting politicians, according to the Federal Prosecutor's Office. A third person was arrested last week as well, but he was released due to a lack of evidence.

The charges include participating in the activities of a terrorist group, preparing a terrorist offence, and attempted terrorist murder. The suspects allegedly planned to attach a homemade explosive to a drone.

While the Federal Prosecutor's Office did not name names, De Wever was reportedly one of the possible targets. Antwerp Mayor Els van Doesburg and the leader of the Netherlands' far-right PVV ârty Geert Wilders were also reportedly in the picture.

