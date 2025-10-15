Terror suspects who planned attack on Belgian PM will remain in prison

Prime Minister Bart De Wever pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels, Thursday 09 October 2025. Credit : Belga / Dirk Waem.

Two men, aged 18 and 23, who were arrested on suspicion of planning to carry out a drone attack in Antwerp last week will remain in the cell for another month, the Antwerp council chamber confirmed. Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) was one of the targets.

The two men intended to carry out a jihadist-inspired terrorist attack targeting politicians, according to the Federal Prosecutor's Office. A third person was arrested last week as well, but he was released due to a lack of evidence.

The charges include participating in the activities of a terrorist group, preparing a terrorist offence, and attempted terrorist murder. The suspects allegedly planned to attach a homemade explosive to a drone.

While the Federal Prosecutor's Office did not name names, De Wever was reportedly one of the possible targets. Antwerp Mayor Els van Doesburg and the leader of the Netherlands' far-right PVV ârty Geert Wilders were also reportedly in the picture.

More information about the attack can be found here.