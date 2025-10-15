Belgium signs agreement with the Netherlands to purchase air defence systems

Prime Minister Bart De Wever (left) and Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade Theo Francken hold a press conference at a head of states summit of the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) military alliance, Wednesday 25 June 2025, in The Hague, The Netherlands. Credit: Belga

Belgium will sign an agreement with the Netherlands for the purchase of new air defence systems, Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA) announced upon his arrival at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday.

The purchase concerns the NASAMS system from the Norwegian manufacturer Kongsberg. The new Strategic Vision for Defence, presented this summer, provides for the development of a new multi-layered air defence system – including the purchase of ten NASAMS systems.

Nine systems are planned for Belgium and one for the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

According to Francken, discussions are also underway to purchase drone detection and deterrence capabilities for Belgian military bases as soon as possible. The proposal will be submitted to the Federal Government within two weeks. The goal is to have the systems operational by March of next year, according to Francken.

In early October, Belgian local police and German police spotted several drones over the Elsenborn military camp in Eastern Belgium. The investigation into the origin of these drones "is still ongoing," said Francken.

He also confirmed that Belgium has proposed deploying air capabilities in NATO's Operation Eastern Sentry. The alliance launched this operation in early September in response to Russian drones that had violated NATO airspace.

The Belgian contribution will be discussed during Wednesday's meeting at NATO headquarters. A meeting of the Defence Contact Group for Ukraine (UDCG) is also scheduled for the afternoon. The UDCG coordinates military aid to Ukraine.