Finance Minister Sven Gatz resigns from Brussels Government

Brussels Minister Sven Gatz. Credit: Belga/Laurie Dieffembacq

Sven Gatz (Open VLD) has announced resigning from the regional Brussels Government due to health problems.

Gatz had been struggling with serious problems for some time, but continued to work in the meantime, Belga News Agency reports.

On Wednesday, however, he indicated that this was no longer tenable and nor was it responsible without further damaging his health.

Gatz was serving as an outgoing minister while waiting for the current government to be formed following the June 2024 elections. He was the Finance and Budget Minister in the Brussels Region since 2019.

Dirk De Smedt, also from Flemish liberal party Open VLD, will take over his position in the caretaker government. He is Director-General of the Brussels Taxation Regional Public Service.