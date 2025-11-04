Unique Brussels venues set the scene for Listen Festival

Listen Festival at Brussels-Central station. Credit: Listen Fesitval

The 9th edition of Listen Festival returns this Tuesday with six days of electronic music concerts and club nights at some the city's most unlikely venues.

Building further on its solid reputation as a Brussels-wide city festival for alternative music, Listen Festival is adding 41 new acts to its line-up this year. The festival open on Tuesday and ends on Sunday 9 November.

New names for this release include AceMo, Architectural, DJ City, DJ Marcelle, DJ Mell G B2B DJ Stingray 313, DTM FUNK, Étienne de Crécy, Octo Octa, Or:la, u.r.trax, Walrus and many more.

These new names are added to the already impressive list of acts for Listen Festival 2025 that was previously announced and include the likes of Alabaster DePlume, AMMAR 808, Cortex Ensemble, Echt!, FJAAK, HUNEE, ganavya, Jane Fitz, james k, John Talabot, Leftfield, Loverman, Princess Nokia, SHY FX amongst others.

With the previous edition attracting about 25.000 people, of which more than 60% visiting from outside of Brussels, Listen is aiming to bring even more foreign visitors for its 2025 edition.

The main goal remains to give the music-scene in Brussels an international platform and by cooperating with various local curators.

Unique parties

Brussels-Central station and the National Basilica of Koekelberg are again among the unique party locations for this year’s edition of the city-wide festival.

The festival holds electronic music concerts and club nights at some of the city’s most loved venues, but is known for its special ‘off-locations’.

Last year, organisers closed off three of Brussels’ tunnels under Place Louise to throw a huge party attended by thousands. This year, there will be 15 unique locations in Brussels.

Among the confirmed venues, both regular and unusual, are Botanique, Bodies In Space, Brussels Central Station, C12 , La Cabane, Continental, Flagey, Fuse, Les Halles de Schaerbeek, La Madeleine, National Basilica Koekelberg, Umi, K1, VK - with more to be announced.

Click here for the full programme and tickets.