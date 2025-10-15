NATO to test new systems to detect and neutralise foreign drones

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte holds a press conference after a meeting of the Alliance's Defence Ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels on 15 October 2025. © NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP

NATO will implement additional measures to bolster its defence capabilities in response to a rise in Russian drone incursions into its airspace, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced on Wednesday after a defence ministers’ meeting in Brussels.

As part of Eastern Sentry, an operation launched in mid-September to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank, integrated systems are currently being tested to detect, track, and neutralise aerial threats, Rutte stated.

Earlier this month, nine Member States, alongside Ukraine, convened to support Denmark’s ability to counter potential drone-related threats. Rutte highlighted this effort as a clear example of NATO’s rapid and effective cooperation. He added that the alliance would build on this model to address hybrid threats, including those posed by drones.

Despite NATO’s defensive stance, the alliance remains committed to ensuring the safety of the one billion people living within its territory, Rutte emphasised.

He said NATO would not engage in tit-for-tat responses but would take the action needed to defend and protect its people.

This means the Alliance would not shoot down an aircraft in its airspace unless it poses a genuine threat. However, if it does, NATO forces have full authority to eliminate the immediate danger, Rutte added.