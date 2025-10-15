Special education professionals warn of 'silent crisis'

More than 300 professionals from Type 2 specialised schools in the Wallonia-Brussels Federation have signed an open letter denouncing the lack of solutions for children with autism or intellectual disabilities.

The signatories argue that specialised education is facing a “silent but profound crisis” due to a growing mismatch between the available infrastructure and the rising complexity of students’ needs.

Type 2 specialised schools, designed for children with moderate to severe intellectual disabilities, are increasingly accommodating pupils with dual diagnoses, such as autism combined with psychiatric disorders. “These children, among the most vulnerable, are trapped in a system unable to provide them with adequate care,” the letter states.

The authors highlight that waiting lists for children with autism have surged from 15% to 70% in under a decade. In the absence of available places, some children remain in schools despite potential risks, while others are excluded “for safety reasons” and are left without suitable alternatives at home.

“Behind school walls, the distress is growing (…). Violent crises are becoming more frequent: teachers, educators, and parents, overwhelmed, are forced to call the police or emergency services to restore safety. Such scenes should never occur in a school setting,” the signatories warn.

To address the crisis, associations and professionals are calling for urgent action. They propose better coordination between services, more human and material resources, specialised training for staff, a reorganisation of specialised education, and measures to prevent forced exclusions from schools.

“By leaving these children without solutions, we fail in our international commitments and violate a fundamental principle: the right to inclusive and dignified education,” the authors conclude.