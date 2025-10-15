Possible strike action on the horizon at Eurostar

Passengers walk on a platform as they arrive from London at the Eurostar terminal of Brussels-Midi train station in Brussels, on April 2, 2025. Travellers from Europe will now need a digital Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) permit, which UK officials said they were rolling out to boost security and streamline entry processes. Nicolas TUCAT / AFP

A strike at the Eurostar rail operator could take place in the next few weeks, as the British union RMT plans to survey staff on their willingness to down tools over safety concerns and deteriorating working conditions.

The union says employees are facing increasing pressure at work, citing reduced train reliability and safety issues.

Eurostar generates billions in revenue, yet frontline staff are neglected, working in unsafe conditions and dealing with poor managerial decisions, RMT General Secretary Eddie Dempsey said in a statement.

Eurostar responded by insisting that staff safety is a top priority and confirmed that discussions with the union are ongoing. The rail operator emphasised that “no strike has been confirmed to date.”

The high-speed-train network is part owned by Belgian rail company SNCB. Brussels is the main hub of the network, which spans five countries: Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.