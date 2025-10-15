National Demonstration: Over 60 arrested, 15 police officers injured in Brussels

The police water canon deployed at a demonstration in Brussels against austerity measures on 14 October 2025. © BELGA PHOTO MARIUS BURGELMAN

More than 60 people were arrested in Brussels during the national demonstration against austerity on 14 October, police reported on Wednesday.

Some 15 police officers were injured during the protest, organised by the country's main trade union federations.

The Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone reported 37 administrative arrests and five judicial arrests on its territory as of Wednesday afternoon. The Public Prosecutor’s Office had already confirmed these figures earlier in the day. Around ten police officers were injured.

An assessment of material damage was still ongoing.

Authorities said an investigation was underway in close cooperation with the Brussels Prosecutor’s Office to identify those responsible for the unrest.

The Brussels-Midi police zone, which includes Anderlecht, Forest, and Saint-Gilles, reported 19 arrests: 18 administrative and 1 judicial. In Saint-Gilles, two police vehicles were damaged, and several officers sustained minor injuries.

Violence during the demonstration has been attributed in part to an organised group wearing black clothing and masks. The group is believed to have infiltrated the union protest, caused damage, and then disappeared into the crowd.

The Brussels Prosecutor’s Office has launched multiple investigations, focusing on charges including intentional arson, obstruction of traffic, rebellion, and criminal association.

These cases are linked to incidents around Place de l’Yser and outside the Immigration Office building.