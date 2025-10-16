Fabian death - Schaerbeek becomes first to limit police presence in parks

People gather for a vigil remembering 11-year-old Fabian who died after being chased and hit by a police car in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Maxime Asselberghs

The Brussels municipality of Schaerbeek will become the first to limit motorised police interventions in parks to strictly urgent situations. The decision follows the death of Fabian (11), who was hit by a police vehicle in Elisabeth Park in Ganshoren in June.

Fabian, a young child just days away from his 12th birthday, was hit by a police vehicle on 2 June. He was riding an electric scooter when the police vehicle attempted to carry out a check. The boy fled, prompting a pursuit. The chase began in the municipality of Koekelberg – a street away from where it came to a fatal end in Parc Elisabeth.

Now, the Schaerbeek city council unanimously approved the motion, submitted by green parties Ecolo-Groen. The motion promotes "soft" forms of police presence in parks: on foot, by bicycle, or on horseback.

The reinforcement of the bicycle brigade, as provided for in the majority agreement, will contribute to this. From now on, police vans will only be allowed to enter parks in cases of emergency or to accompany an emergency response.

Additionally, a mandatory notification requirement will be introduced: every time a police car enters a park, it must be reported in advance to the dispatch centre. This guideline will be incorporated into the police regulations to better ensure the proportionality of interventions.

