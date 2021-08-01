   
Record amount of rain in Belgium for a July month
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 01 August, 2021
Latest News:
Record amount of rain in Belgium for a...
Coronavirus: Germany makes testing mandatory for unvaccinated travellers...
Brussels iconic Taverne Greenwich seeks new tenant-manager...
Climate change: 14,000 scientists warn of ‘untold misery’...
Here’s what’s new in Belgium from Sunday 1...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 01 August 2021
    Record amount of rain in Belgium for a July month
    Coronavirus: Germany makes testing mandatory for unvaccinated travellers
    Brussels iconic Taverne Greenwich seeks new tenant-manager
    Climate change: 14,000 scientists warn of ‘untold misery’
    Here’s what’s new in Belgium from Sunday 1 August
    Expert: Lockdown puppies now suffering separation anxiety
    UN Committee condemns use of force by Belgium’s police
    Better weather in August? Don’t get your hopes up
    Belgian Floods: ‘Will take up to two years to relocate everyone’
    Record number of COVID infections in Tokyo
    Belgian companies prevented from knowing employees’ vaccination status
    ‘The war has changed’: US warns of threat of Delta variant
    Belgian state security issues spy-risk warning against Chinese smartphones
    Dutch police uncover largest crystal meth factory ever
    A Discriminatory Summer?
    Red Cross makes urgent appeal for blood donations
    Record fine for Amazon for data protection breaches
    Hospital admissions rise among unvaccinated, almost 100 in ICU
    Israel starts campaign for third booster dose to elderly
    Making vaccination mandatory should not be taboo, says Beke
    View more
    Share article:

    Record amount of rain in Belgium for a July month

    Sunday, 01 August 2021

    © Belga

    The month of July marked a new historical rain record according to the Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium (RMI).

    Never has it rained as much for a month of July since weather measurements were recorded in Belgium.

    In Brussels, 166.5 mm of rain fell (normal: 76.9 mm) during a total of 17 rainy days in July. “This value soundly beats the previous record (133.8 mm in 2000),” the IRM said.

    Most of the rain fell between 11-20 July. During this period, 83.0 mm of rainfall was registered. Historically since 1892, the record for the second half of a July month was in 1962 when 98.3 mm fell.

    In Brussels, the most rain fell on 15 July, when 58.9 mm was recorded. In the rest of the country, the heaviest rainfall was on 14 July. That day, the RMI recorded over 100 mm of rain, with most registered in Hockai (179 mm) in the Liege province.

    Temperatures were also below average during most of July (17.9 °C compared to the average 18.7 °C), only between 17 and 23 July, temperatures were higher than historical average.

    In total, RMI registered 24 days of springlike weather (maximum daily temperatures over 20 °C), and only 3 summer days weatherwise (maximum daily temperatures over 25 °C).

    The sun shined for a total of 170 hours and 9 minutes (average; 203 hours, 14 minutes). April (198 hours), May (170 hours) and June (201 hours) were all sunnier in Belgium.