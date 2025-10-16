CO poisoning at Flemish primary school: 400 children evacuated, 22 hospitalised

Illustration image of fire fighters responding to CO poisoning case. Credit: Belga

In a Flemish primary school, all 400 pupils were evacuated and 22 were taken to hospital after carbon monoxide (CO) fumes were released on Thursday morning.

The first complaints surfaced shortly after the school bell rang in the Onze-Lieve-Vrouw Ten Bos primary school in Sint-Niklaas (province of East Flanders) on Thursday morning.

Around 30 children complained of nausea and headaches – typical symptoms of CO poisoning. After the first signs of illness, the decision was immediately made to evacuate the entire school: a total of approximately 400 pupils were taken outside and sheltered in the parking lot of the residential care centre across the street.

22 taken to hospital

Of the 30 children who were experiencing symptoms, 22 were taken to surrounding hospitals for evaluation. "There is no life-threatening situation and all children are safe," the city council stated. "The parents have been notified and are being cared for at the scene."

A medical response plan was activated to ensure sufficient ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and the fire department was called in to take CO measurements, the Sint-Niklaas city council and emergency services said.

Emergency services cleared the area, but a large perimeter has been established around the school.

The fire department is currently inspecting the school building. The cause of the CO poisoning is still under investigation.