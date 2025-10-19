Musicians miss out as Belgian retailers turn to AI-generated music in stores

Illustration picture shows the interior of a Carrefour supermarket. Credit: Sophie Kip/Belga

Major Belgian retailers, including Brico and Carrefour, have started to replace traditional background music with AI-generated tracks, public broadcaster VRT reported last week.

The Belgian copyright agency Sabam has warned that this move could cost local musicians up to a quarter of their income.

While several European countries are reversing the trend, the switch to artificial, royalty-free music is gaining ground in Belgium. Retailers cite cost efficiency and the ability to tailor playlists to specific seasons or store environments as reasons for the change.

“AI music enables us to create bespoke, royalty-free soundtracks, such as festive playlists during the holiday season,” said Damien Lemaire of Carrefour, which operates around 700 stores in Belgium.

Sabam, which represents songwriters, composers, and producers, says it has long anticipated the spread of AI-generated music across sectors, from retail to film and broadcasting.

“Economic uncertainty and global trade pressures are accelerating the shift towards cheaper, rights-free content,” said Steven Desloovere, Head of Music at Sabam.

The agency is urging retailers to return to ‘human-made music’, arguing that neighbouring countries have already started to reinstate traditional tracks for the wellbeing of staff and customers.

Research commissioned by Sabam suggests that 25–28 per cent of Belgian songwriters’ income from public music use could disappear if rights-free AI music becomes standard.

The growing use of generative music tools also raises legal concerns. Most AI systems rely on copyrighted material from human artists to train their models. “We can prove that these systems use existing songs as source material,” said Desloovere, calling for urgent international rules to protect creative rights in the age of machine-made music.

Related News