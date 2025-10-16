Team Belgium presents its official Winter Games outfit

Paralympian athlete Eleonor Sana pictured at the presentation of the official outfit of 'Team Belgium' for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games, at a gala event of the Belgian olympic committee, on Thursday 16 October 2025, in Zaventem. ©BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM

The Belgian Olympic and Interfederal Committee (BOIC) unveiled the official outfits for the upcoming Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, during an event at Brussels Airport on Thursday.

It marks the first time Belgium has hosted such a presentation for the Winter Games.

Snowboarders Sky Remans and Evy Poppe, along with figure skaters Nina Pinzarrone and Loena Hendrickx, showcased the outfits on the runway.

They were joined by former Olympians Isabelle Pieman, Katrien Pauwels, Jelena Peeters, Wim De Deyne, Elfje Willemsen, Hanne Mariën, Eva Willemarck, and Karen Persyn, as well as para-athletes Jeremie Pregardien and Éléonor Sana.

Team Belgium will wear attire designed by Peak Sport during their stay in the Olympic Village.

The design features the ‘Embrace’ motif, which first appeared on the uniforms for last year’s Paris Olympics, now updated with a snowy twist.

“We took last year’s outfits out of the freezer and added snow to them,” BOIC CEO Cédric Van Branteghem explained.

The BOIC also launched a new media campaign titled ‘Fearless in Every Move.’

Belgian electronic music producer Pegassi, also known as Sam Huybrecht, was announced as the musical ambassador for the campaign.