Flanders makes progress in fight against colorectal and breast cancer

Flemish Minister for Welfare and Culture Caroline Gennez. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

Screening programmes for colorectal and breast cancer in Flanders are reaching more people, leading to earlier detection of these cancers, according to figures published by the Centre for Cancer Detection (CvKO) on Thursday for the Day Against Cancer.

Participation in colorectal cancer screening rose to 64.7% last year. However, some groups remain harder to reach, particularly younger men. Only 48.8% of men aged 50 to 54 participated, compared to 56.8% of women in the same age range. In the 65 – 74 age group, over 70% of both men and women were screened.

Screening involves a free stool test, followed by medical follow-up if necessary. The Department of Care highlights that anyone who loses or lets their test expire can request a new one free of charge.

Meanwhile, 66.9% of the target group for breast cancer screening has been reached. While this rate has remained stable for years, efforts continue, especially among women aged 50 to 54, whose participation is relatively low. Data show that women who took part in screening within four years prior to a diagnosis have a 51% lower risk of dying from breast cancer.

A renewed cervical cancer screening programme was introduced in 2025. Laboratories now send test results automatically and instantly to the Belgian Cancer Registry (BCR).

Flanders continues to focus on these cancers as part of a forward-looking prevention strategy. “Every case of cancer detected early is a victory for the patient, the family, and society as a whole,” said Flemish Welfare Minister Caroline Gennez.