Katy Perry to headline Werchter Boutique 2026

Katy Perry. Credit: Belga

American pop singer Katy Perry will headline Werchter Boutique next year, the organisers officially confirmed in a press release on Friday.

Several media outlets had already reported the news on Thursday evening, as posters advertising the concert had been hung in the AFAS Dome in Antwerp.

On Thursday, Perry performed at the AFAS Dome in Antwerp. At the start of her concert, she announced that she would be "coming to a festival in Belgium next summer." The Werchter Boutique organisers confirmed the news on Friday morning.

Katy Perry is the first name on the bill for Werchter Boutique, which will take place on Saturday 27 June 2026. The American singer made her breakthrough in 2008 with her album 'One of the Boys' and has become one of the best-selling artists worldwide. Her latest album, '143,' was released in 2024.

Perry has never performed at Werchter Boutique before. She did, however, play at Rock Werchter in 2009, also in the Werchter festival park. More names for the festival will be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale Friday 24 October at 10am and cost €131. "Golden Circle" tickets are available for €184 and grant access to the section just in front of the stage during Katy Perry's show.

Registered users on the Live Nation Belgium website can order tickets starting on Thursday 23 October.