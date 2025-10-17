Military candidates will be able to use skills acquired elsewhere

Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

A series of changes to military status were given the green light in Belgium by the Council of Ministers on Friday. From now on, skills acquired elsewhere will also be recognised within the Defence Ministry, announced Minister Theo Francken (N-VA).

Military personnel or candidates will in the future be able to benefit from an exemption based on their experience, confirmed by a skills test. For example, someone who has worked as a bricklayer, electrician, or IT specialist will be able to complete certain parts of their military training more quickly.

Greater flexibility will also be introduced in the field of studies. The Defence Ministry will offer the opportunity to pursue university master's degrees in fields other than traditional courses, such as medicine, pharmacy, or engineering.

This way, the army aims to meet new knowledge needs, particularly in the fields of information technology and cybersecurity.

People who can no longer remain in the military for medical reasons will be able to more easily continue working within the Defence Ministry in a civilian capacity. This will also apply to military candidates and those who have become ill or injured while off duty.

Practical simplifications should also reduce the administrative burden. For example, temporary suspensions under disciplinary procedures can now be extended for periods of six months instead of three months.

Furthermore, military personnel with a limited career will no longer have to apply for annual contract renewals. Instead of four separate renewals, they will now be able to extend their contracts for four years in a single application.