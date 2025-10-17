Extra time for solar panel owners whose digital meter installation is delayed

A smart digital electricity meter. Credit: Belga/ James Arthur Gekiere

Owners of solar panels who did not receive a digital meter by the end of this year due to force majeure will now be given three additional months to have one installed, announced Flemish Energy Minister Melissa Depraetere (Vooruit).

They will retain their premium – the one-time retroactive investment premium.

Anyone who installed solar panels between 1 January 2006 and 31 December 2020 is entitled to a premium when switching from an analogue to a digital meter. This is a kind of compensation premium introduced by the government after the Constitutional Court abolished the principle of the reverse-running meter.

The premium, the one-time retroactive investment premium, can amount to up to €4,000. Eligible users have until the end of this year to apply for it.

Extra time

Normally, every solar panel owner should receive a digital meter by the end of this year. However, installation by Fluvius is being delayed in some cases.

For example, there are many homes and apartments where the connection for the digital meter needs to be completely replaced, for example, because asbestos was used or because the wiring needs to be replaced. These are the so-called "remediation files." These projects take time, which many families do not have given the deadline. They risk losing their premium.

Therefore, Depraetere is now extending the deadline for these families until 31 March 2026. "It would not be fair if families missed out on their premium due to force majeure. I will not let that happen."

"By giving Fluvius extra time to install these meters, we ensure that solar panel owners can still count on their premium," she said.

Solar panel owners in such a remediation file must submit their premium application by 31 December 2025. They will receive a certificate from Fluvius for this.