About 1,000 people demonstrate in Namur against poverty

Christine Mahy, general secretary of Walloon Network Against Poverty (RWLP), pictured at a day of action organized by the RWLP on 17 October 2025 in Namur. © BELGA PHOTO MAXIME ASSELBERGHS

Around 1,000 people marched in Namur on Friday to protest against poverty, according to police estimates.

The demonstration was organised by the Walloon Network Against Poverty (RWLP) to mark the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

Participants gathered on the Place d’Armes before setting off at around 2 p.m. For about an hour, they marched through the city, singing and carrying banners, flags, and signs.

This year, the march focused on the theme ‘Our rights are ours.’ Organisers aimed to draw attention to rights under threat, such as access to employment, healthcare, unemployment benefits, pensions, and housing, which leave the most vulnerable even more exposed.

The protest was part of a larger programme of events organised by the RWLP in Namur to mark the day. Other activities included workshops, conferences, debates, film screenings, and performances.