Massive border control operation conducted around the Three-Country Point

The Three-Country Point between the Belgium, Germany and The Netherlands © Wikimedia Commons

A large-scale border control operation involving more than 400 officers was carried out on Friday on the Belgian, German, and Dutch borders.

In Belgium, the operation included the Vesdre-Gueule and Eifel police zones, federal police in Eupen, Liège traffic police, railway police, and Eupen customs.

“The aim of the operation was to combat driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and to prevent and tackle crimes, particularly burglary, illegal border crossings, and human smuggling,” the Vesdre-Gueule Police Zone said in a statement. It added that checks on goods transport were also conducted.

A total of 1,987 vehicles and 1,517 people were inspected in the afternoon and early evening across 15 locations in the Euregio Meuse-Rhine region.

During the operation, authorities made three arrests and carried out 17 blood tests for suspected drug or alcohol consumption. Twenty individuals were fined for drunkenness, while eight others were penalised for drug-law violations.

Additionally, nine drivers were fined for not possessing a valid licence. Officers documented ten breaches of immigration laws and identified nine other criminal offences.

A further 113 administrative violations were noted.

A total of 771 official reports were filed. Fines for goods transport violations amounted to €26,392, the police zone added.