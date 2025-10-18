Police conduct sweeping operation in Flemish Brabant

Credit: Belga / Jasper Jacobs

Police conducted a large-scale control operation across Flemish Brabant on Friday afternoon and night, the first of its kind to span the Halle-Vilvoorde and Leuven districts.

The operation involved 200 police officers, led by the Coordination and Support Services of the federal police in the two districts. Additional support was provided by highway and railway police, canine units, air support, and the federal judicial police’s drug expertise centre. Twenty of the province’s 23 local police zones also took part.

Checks were carried out at multiple locations across the province, including busy roads and trains. At motorway rest areas in Peutie and Heverlee, drivers were stopped for alcohol tests. Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras were used to identify and intercept flagged vehicles, while drug-sniffing dogs inspected suspicious vehicles for illegal substances.

The operation aimed not only to catch offenders but also to deter criminal activity. “We want to send a message to both criminals and citizens,” Flemish Brabant Governor Jan Spooren explained. “We are showing that the police are well-prepared, have considerable resources and expertise, and are effectively tackling crime. At the same time, our presence helps boost the public’s sense of security.”

The action began at 2 p.m. on Friday and concluded at 2 a.m. on Saturday. Results are expected to be announced on Saturday afternoon.