Prince Andrew, son of Elizabeth second, flew along Epstein on private jet

Britain's Prince Andrew. Credit: AFP

Prince Andrew flew four times on the private jet of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to newly released documents in the United States.

Flight logs show that the prince travelled on 1 September 2006 from Luton to Edinburgh with Epstein’s convicted accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell. On 12 May 2000, he flew with Epstein, Maxwell, celebrity chef Adam Perry Lang, a bodyguard, and three others.

Two additional flights in 1999 also list ‘Prince Andrew’ alongside Steve Burgess, a royal security officer. The documents were made public just hours after Andrew announced that he would be giving up his royal titles, including the Duke of York, following discussions with King Charles.

The prince has been dogged by scandals for years.

