   
Organic farming on the rise in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 06 August, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels vaccination bus: August dates and locations...
Olympic Games 2020: Belgium’s schedule today...
Hot air balloon crashes into trees near Charleroi...
Bpost ropes in executives to help deliver Christmas...
Organic farming on the rise in Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 06 August 2021
    Brussels vaccination bus: August dates and locations
    Olympic Games 2020: Belgium’s schedule today
    Hot air balloon crashes into trees near Charleroi
    Bpost ropes in executives to help deliver Christmas packages
    Organic farming on the rise in Belgium
    A Belgian first: 1.3 tonnes of cocaine on a private jet
    Bruges chef tackles a vegan version of a Belgian classic
    Abandoned Royale Belge building to get a makeover
    Covid-19: Hospital admission rise to almost 39 a day
    The Recap: Olympic Golds, Belgian Covid tensions & National Parks
    Health pass largely validated by France’s Constitutional Council
    Moderna recommends third vaccine dose before winter starts
    ‘Worst year ever’ for Belgian wine growers
    South of France, most of Spain turn dark red on European travel map
    All 18 accused in hazing death of student Sanda Dia sent for trial
    Wallonia looks to create two national parks
    Belgium’s Nafi Thiam wins Olympic gold for heptathlon again
    Pandemic pushes Brussels Airlines €143 million into the red
    Belgian Red Lions win Olympic gold medal in hockey
    Over 200 million Covid-19 cases worldwide
    View more
    Share article:

    Organic farming on the rise in Belgium

    Friday, 06 August 2021

    © jplanio PxHere

    The number of organic farms in Belgium increased by 4.9 percent last year, resulting in 7 percent of the country’s total agricultural areas being organic.

    Last year’s growth corresponds to a 6.4 percent increase in the surface area of farms that have already been converted or are in the process of conversion.

    “All indicators confirm that the sector’s growth continues,” the Federal Public Service (FPS) Economy said on Thursday after reviewing the key figures for agriculture in 2020.

    Wallonia is where the majority of the organic agricultural area (90.8 percent) is located, which gives Flanders the greatest potential for growth.

    In just one year, the population of organic pigs in Flanders grew by 58.6 percent.

    There are currently 593 organic producers in Flanders, covering an area of 9,000 hectares.

    In Wallonia, there are 1,901 producers, representing 90,000 hectares.

    Organic area made up 8.5 % of total EU agricultural land in 2019, according to data from eurostat.

    In 2019, Sweden had the highest shares of organic cereals (7 %) and fresh vegetables (19 %) in its total production, while Greece had the highest share of organic bovine animals (27 %).

    The FPS Economy is a Federal Public Service of Belgium, created by Royal Order back in 2002 as part of plans to modernise the federal administration.

    The Brussels Times