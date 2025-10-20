King Philippe and Queen Mathilde welcome Italy’s president Mattarella to Belgium

Queen Mathilde of Belgium and King Philippe. Credit : Belga

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde are welcoming Italian President Sergio Mattarella to Belgium this week for a three-day state visit, running from Monday, 20 October to Wednesday, 22 October, the Royal Palace has announced.

The visit, the Palace said, "reflects the excellent relations between Italy and Belgium and marks an important step in strengthening diplomatic and economic ties" between the two countries.

The programme includes diplomatic and protocol events, as well as activities focused on space, innovation, and culture, with visits planned in Brussels, Charleroi and Bruges.

The state visit began Monday with an official welcome ceremony on the Place des Palais, followed by a luncheon at the Royal Palace. The day will conclude with the traditional state banquet at the Royal Castle of Laeken.

On Tuesday, 21 October, just two days after the close of the 25th Italian Language Week, the royal couple and President Mattarella will view several original manuscripts of Dante at Belgium's Royal Library.

They will then travel to the Bois du Cazier in Marcinelle to honour the 262 victims of the 1956 mining disaster, many of whom were Italian migrant workers.

Later, the delegation will attend a working lunch on space cooperation in Écaussinnes, before concluding the day with a concert at Brussels' La Monnaie Theatre, hosted by President Mattarella.