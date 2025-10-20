Belgian man jailed for 10 years for horrific abuse of his own children

A man from Frameries has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for physical and sexual violence against his own children and those of his partner.

The Mons criminal court (Hainaut division) found him guilty of rape and inhuman and degrading treatment. The man, who had been under electronic surveillance, was also placed under the supervision of the sentence enforcement court for a further five years.

Prosecutors had asked for 12 years in prison and eight years' supervision, but judges said some of the charges could not be proven.

His partner, who was charged with failing to help a person in danger, received a suspended 18-month sentence with three years' probation. The court said she had "turned a blind eye" to the abuse.

The case came to light on 18 July 2023, when the man came home drunk, insulted his partner and her daughter, and punched the girl in the face. The teenager managed to escape, while her mother sought refuge with a neighbour. Police were called and arrested the suspect shortly afterwards.

Investigators uncovered a climate of daily violence and humiliation. The children described cruel punishments, being forced to kneel on bricks for hours, as well as beatings and cigarette burns.

Medical experts confirmed the victims had suffered both physical and sexual abuse.

In court, the defendant denied everything, calling the accusations "lies" and "a revenge plot by the children". But a psychiatric report described him as impulsive, self-centred, sexist and thoughtless.

At the prosecution's request, he was immediately taken into custody following the verdict.