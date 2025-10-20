Belgium in Brief: The truth is out there

Good afternoon.

The image of Brussels as an increasingly violent city is something we have written about and addressed from several angles over the past year or so. It is something that is increasingly on the political agenda – but solutions are still proving elusive and controversial.

As I have consistently stated, the perception of crime and "safe-ness" is as important as the actual situation. Indeed, often the perception differs from the real figures, but it is folly to ignore these perceptions if you are a politician; once a narrative takes hold, it is very difficult to shift, whether it is based on truth or not.

As journalists, it is our job to constantly try to speak to not just those "in power" but also to citizens, residents, and our readers to find out what they think about things – what their perception is.

This is what we have done today in our main article in The Brussels Times. You may agree or disagree with the views of the people we approached. And this is why we will continue to ask people what they think about the city and country in which we all live and work, so that we may all better understand each other's perspectives and lives. This helps us understand you, our readers, and also helps us challenge those making the decisions on your behalf.

