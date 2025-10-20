Fines of €1,200 for assessors who stayed away from 2024 poll

The Arlon Criminal Court sentenced four residents of Luxembourg Province on Monday to a fine of €1,200 each for failing to fulfil their civic duty as election officials.

The men had been summoned as election assessors but did not show up at the polling station on 9 June 2024. They also ignored police summons for an explanation and did not pay a proposed settlement fine of €250.

The judge expressed frustration at their behaviour, criticising their lack of civic responsibility. “You fail to honour your citizen’s duty, ignore every summons, refuse to pay the settlement, and now your files are clogging up the criminal court!” he said.

About 15 other assessors who failed to appear during local elections in October 2024 are also facing trial. A verdict in their case is expected on 10 November.