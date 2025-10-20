German and Dutch armies buy 222 tanks from Rheinmetall

Military trucks produced by Rheinmetall, part of a 6,500-unit German army order. © Wikimedia Commons

The German and Dutch armies have agreed to jointly buy 222 armoured vehicles worth €3.4 billion from German defence company Rheinmetall, which will receive €3 billion as part of the deal.

Rheinmetall partnered with the Franco-German manufacturer KNDS through a joint venture, to supply the armoured vehicles, known as “Schakal”.

The agreement also includes spare parts, training systems, and the integration of the 30mm turret from the Puma infantry fighting vehicle.

Additionally, it includes an option to order 248 more units.